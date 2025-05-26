Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 107,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 35,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NYSE:JEF opened at $48.27 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

