J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stake Decreased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $111.46 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.11 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.23.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark cut their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
