KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,060 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in KB Home were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in KB Home by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4,540.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $51.26 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

