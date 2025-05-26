Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,723 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $5,479,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $62.98 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

