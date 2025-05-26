Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 52,366.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in California Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on California Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

