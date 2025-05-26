Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,592,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $17,301,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 627.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 165,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $8,741,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

