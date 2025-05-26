Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 66,280 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 5,607.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 84,907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Francis sold 155,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $173,045.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,886,513 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,029.43. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 373,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $407,140.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,024,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,512.07. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th.

MAPS stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

