Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

