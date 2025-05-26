Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $234.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.73. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.