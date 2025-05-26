Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,888 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5%

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.