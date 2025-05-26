Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,072 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vontier by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 228,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $3,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

