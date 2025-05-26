Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spok by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spok by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Trading Down 2.0%

SPOK stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.51. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 160.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPOK. B. Riley upgraded Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,222.75. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,198.80. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

