Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $74,000 Stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,006,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 426,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in NL Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NL opened at $7.75 on Monday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $378.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.36.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other NL Industries news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,616.50. This trade represents a 228.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

