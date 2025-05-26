Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $567.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.57 and its 200-day moving average is $557.26. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

