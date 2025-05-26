Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

