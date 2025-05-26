Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBDC. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,987 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,434,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 714,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $10,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 95.48%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

