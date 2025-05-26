Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $72,000 in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NTB stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

