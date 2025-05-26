Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 917 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,533,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $63.80 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $92.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

