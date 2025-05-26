Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFXT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enerflex by 3,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,201 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $43,935,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $5,871,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,785,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

NYSE:EFXT opened at $7.06 on Monday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $875.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.59 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

