Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

