Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,148 Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Geron by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,669,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,493,445 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,082,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 892,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 174,156 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth $24,802,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $923.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12927.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

