Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

