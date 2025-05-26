Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,495 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,182,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 596,425 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,372 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,070,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

ETWO opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $885.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

