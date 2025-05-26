Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,391.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of CAR opened at $119.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

