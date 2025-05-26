Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 50,799 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,799 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Backblaze by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 88,652 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

BLZE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Backblaze stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $309.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

