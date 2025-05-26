Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 83,419 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

