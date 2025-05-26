Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

