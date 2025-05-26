Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Indivior by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 158,683 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Indivior by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Indivior by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,518 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

INDV stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

