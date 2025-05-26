Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $695.68 million, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,722. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.