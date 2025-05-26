Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

LCID opened at $2.56 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

