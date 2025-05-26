Man Group plc Acquires 1,694 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,765,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.