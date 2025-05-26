Man Group plc Acquires 37,070 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Cognyte Software worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT opened at $10.68 on Monday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $769.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

