Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 11,806 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,953,000 after buying an additional 225,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after purchasing an additional 290,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

