Man Group plc Buys 4,045 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 75,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,418.20. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,141. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

