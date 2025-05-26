Man Group plc Buys 6,356 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $37.26 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $741.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

