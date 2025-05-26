Man Group plc Buys 9,203 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,411.95. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $316,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,821 shares in the company, valued at $101,591,617.68. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,027 shares of company stock worth $1,149,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.32. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $350.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

