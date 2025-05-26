Man Group plc Buys New Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

LexinFintech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $7.82 on Monday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.46.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LX

About LexinFintech

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.