Man Group plc Buys New Shares in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REPX opened at $25.57 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $563.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,129.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $51,310.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,977.24. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,477 shares of company stock valued at $688,839. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

