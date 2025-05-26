Man Group plc Buys New Stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Frontier Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $835.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

