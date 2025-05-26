Man Group plc Buys Shares of 173,605 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 173,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $23,821,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,568,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 1,508,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 1,216,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 878,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $182,423.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,350.99. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $38,829.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,128. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock worth $280,981 over the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLAY stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $498.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

