Man Group plc Buys Shares of 21,118 CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,118 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE opened at $21.74 on Monday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $456.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

