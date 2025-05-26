Man Group plc Buys Shares of 24,852 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

About Kimco Realty



Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

