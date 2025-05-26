Man Group plc Buys Shares of 76,167 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 121,920 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 93,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $6.93 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $339.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

