Man Group plc Grows Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.25% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYPS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,540.22. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

MYPS opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

