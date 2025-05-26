Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

