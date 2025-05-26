Man Group plc Has $579,000 Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of First Business Financial Services worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Business Financial Services

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Featured Articles

