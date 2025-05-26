Man Group plc Has $761,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.1%

Commercial Metals stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

