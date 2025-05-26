Man Group plc Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.28 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. Diodes’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

