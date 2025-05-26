Man Group plc Invests $656,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 172,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $18,336,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CAL opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Caleres

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.