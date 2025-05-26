Man Group plc Invests $699,000 in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.30% of Chemung Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

